   
The Recap: Returning Travellers Account For 1 in 3 Brussels Covid Cases
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
    Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and Flandres, not Brussels: Regulations on the wearing of masks in schools have been relaxed in Wallonia and Flanders but not in the Brussels-Capital Region, education ministers confirmed on Tuesday.

    Brussels’ flower carpet replaced by Covid-safe floral tour: Brussels’ famed flower carpet, which usually adorns the Grand Place’s cobblestoned floor every two years, will be replaced by a Covid-safe floral tour through the streets in the centre of the capital this year.

    Returning travellers make up a third of all Brussels Covid cases: Travellers returning from red zones have made up over one third (37%) of all positive coronavirus cases in Brussels since the start of July, according to the latest information from the region’s Joint Community Commission (Cocom).

    Summer 2021 wettest since observations started in 1833: Although there are still two weeks to go until the end, the meteorological summer, starting on 1 June and ending on 31 August, will be the wettest since measurements began in Uccle in 1833.

    Belgian Red Cross receives record €35 million for flood victims: In the one month since the July floods in the east of Belgium, €35 million in donations have been received by the Belgian Red Cross, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

    Two Belgian supermarket retailers to ban all broiler chickens from 2026: Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt and its sister organisation OKay have announced they will ban the sale of broiler chickens, bred and raised specifically for meat production, from 2026.

    Construction costs continue to rise but stability is on the horizon: Construction and engineering costs continued to climb in July and are expected to keep rising through to the end of the year, according to IHS Markit, an information provider for major industries and worldwide markets.

    Belgium to evacuate interpreters and rights activists from Afghanistan: The evacuation operation from Afghanistan, for which the Belgian government gave the green light on Monday, will include more people than just Belgian nationals, according to Federal Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke.

    The Paralympic Games to take place behind closed doors: The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will run from 24 August to 5 September, will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers confirmed on Monday.

