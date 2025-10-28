Saint-Catherine metro station evacuated after smoke detected

Credit : Belga

A metro train at Brussels' Sainte-Catherine station was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a fire outbreak beneath one of the Line 1 carriages.

According to Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw, the incident involved heavy smoke but no visible flames.

Around six fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters quickly secured the area and ventilated the station, which was heavily filled with smoke upon their arrival. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Brussels public transport operator STIB confirmed that services on metro lines 1 and 5 were suspended between De Brouckère and Comte de Flandre in both directions.

The metro service has been restored now.

Related News