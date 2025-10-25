Brussels metro line to be disrupted on Sundays

Credit: STIB/MIVB

The metro 5 services will begin at a later time than usual on select Sundays as a new signalling system is put to a test, according to Brussels' transport operator, STIB/MIVB.

From 26 October, the metro 5 service between Erasme and Gare de l'Ouest won't start until around 9.30 am. The same disruptions are expected on 9, 16, 23, and 30 November, as well as on 7 and 14 December.

Shuttle buses will drive on the metro 5 route on the days of the disruptions, between Erasme and Gare de l'Ouest. The shuttle buses will run at the same frequency as the metro.

The connection with the shuttle buses to Erasme for passengers coming from metro lines 2 and 6 is at Gare de l'Ouest instead of Beekkant.

During the period of the interrupted metro services, STIB/MIVB will be testing its new and more modern signalling system, which has been successfully installed between Jacques Brel and Erasme on metro line 5.

The new system, known as a Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system, allows the metro to run closer together.

"For passengers, this will mean more regular intervals between trains, smoother incident resolution and, ultimately, shorter waiting times," the transport operator explained in a statement in August.

The STIB-MIVB noted in a statement that the schedule for the disruptions is still subject to change. The exact dates will be confirmed one week in advance via the STIB website and at the metro stations.

