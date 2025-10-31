Body of homeless person found at Porte de Namur metro station

Porte de Namur Metro. Credit: Belga / Paul-Henri Verlooy

A homeless person was found dead at Porte de Namur metro station in Ixelles on Friday morning, public transport operator STIB confirmed. The individual is believed to have spent the night in the station.

According to initial information from STIB, the person appears to have died of natural causes, although the exact cause of death has not yet been determined. The body was discovered in the mezzanine area of the station, which serves metro lines 2 and 6.

Police closed two of the station's entrances to conduct on-site investigations, which continued until shortly before 9 am.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about homelessness in Brussels, as shelters report being full ahead of the winter months.

