Body found in Laeken as police launch investigation

Credit : Belga / Hakim Kaghat

A police patrol discovered a lifeless body in Laeken on Tuesday, triggering an immediate investigation by the Brussels public prosecutor.

Officers came across the victim on Parvis Notre-Dame in the early evening, according to Ilse Van de Keere, spokesperson for Brussels Capital-Ixelles police.

The area was quickly sealed off, and investigators from the prosecutor's office were sent to the scene.

Authorities have released no details about the identity of the person or how they died.

The investigation is ongoing.

