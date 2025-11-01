Weekend weather to bring back rain and overcast skies

Credit: Belga / Kristof Van Accom

The weekend begins with significant rainfall, as an active rain front moves across the country on Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms may occur, especially in the western regions, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

By Saturday afternoon, conditions will clear up starting from the coast. Temperatures will range between 11°C in the High Ardennes and 15°C in the Kempen. A moderate southerly wind will blow, but it will be fairly strong near the coast and in the Ardennes, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 km/h.

During the evening, skies will clear across the country, though later there may be a few light showers. Temperatures will drop to minimums of 7 to 10°C.

Sunday morning will be partly to heavily overcast, with possible mist in the Ardennes. In the afternoon, the weather will become more unsettled with occasional showers. Maximum temperatures will range from 9 to 14°C, with a noticeable wind.

Monday will bring further unsettled weather, with light rain in areas particularly across Flanders. Temperatures will remain nearly unchanged from the previous day.

