Police releases one of Louvre heist suspects, another under suspicion

A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of the Brigade de Repression du banditisme - BRB (Anti-organized crime squad) and the Direction Regionale de la Police Judiciaire de Paris (Paris Judicial Police) after two suspects were arrested as part of the investigation into the Louvre robbery, in Paris on October 26, 2025. Credit: AFP

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the burglary at the Louvre Museum in Paris was released on Saturday without charges, according to lawyers Sofia Bougrine and Noémie Gorin speaking to the French news agency AFP.

Shortly after, it was announced that a 38-year-old woman is officially being charged.

The woman is accused of complicity in theft by an organised gang and participation in a criminal organisation with the intent to commit a crime. She is set to appear in court on Saturday afternoon for a detention hearing.

Other suspects involved were presented to authorities on Saturday morning. On Thursday, Paris prosecutors revealed that five additional suspects had been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Last weekend, two men aged 34 and 39 were already apprehended. They have since confessed to their involvement in the crime. In total, seven individuals have now been detained in connection with the case.

The burglary took place on Sunday, 19 October, when four thieves entered the Louvre Museum via a construction area by the Seine early in the morning. They used a goods elevator to reach the Apollo Gallery, where they stole eight valuable items. The stolen goods, worth €88 million, remain missing.

