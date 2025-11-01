Suspects of Louvre heist arrested on Wednesday are being brought to court

Louvre Pyramid. Credit: AFP

Suspects arrested in connection with the Louvre heist were brought before magistrates in Paris on Saturday, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that the suspects were being presented “under a judicial commission” but did not specify how many individuals were involved.

The arrests follow five additional detentions announced on Thursday morning by Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau. She revealed that the stolen jewellery, valued at €88 million, remains missing.

These latest arrests come after two men in their thirties were apprehended last Saturday. They are believed to be part of a four-person team directly involved in the burglary. Both have been formally charged and remanded in custody as of Wednesday evening.

One of the suspects, identified by investigators as a key figure in the heist, was already under close surveillance before his arrest, according to the prosecutor.

Related News