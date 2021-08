Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Situation in Afghanistan won’t increase terrorism threat in Belgium: The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is not expected to lead to an increased risk of terrorist acts in Belgium in the short term, experts said on Monday.

‘Tip of the iceberg’: half of Brussels infections due to returning travellers: The share of coronavirus infections coming from travellers in the Brussels-Capital Region is increasing, as returning travellers are now responsible for half of all detected cases.

Up to 10 years of prison for repeat animal abusers: Animal abusers could get up to five years in prison and repeat offenders could face as many as 10 years behind bars in Flanders, announced Flemish Minister of Animal Welfare Ben Weyts on Monday.

Brussels could decide on Covid Safe Tickets in nightlife in September: The Brussels Regional government could soon decide about the use of the Covid Safe Ticket for sectors such as the hospitality and nightlife industry, according to Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.

Wolf attacks in Wallonia: 30 sheep in one month: In just one month, 30 sheep have fallen victim to attacks by a wolf (or wolves) in the region around Jalhay, Liège in Wallonia, according to Violaine Fichefet, a biologist in charge of wildlife monitoring at the Walloon Public Service (SPW).

Entering neighbour’s garden to get ball or pet back allowed from September: People who accidentally kicked their ball into their neighbour’s garden or whose pet has ended up there will be allowed to simply go and retrieve it from 1 September, as Belgium’s new property law comes into effect.

800 steps, then he stopped: Likely Conings died shortly after disappearance: It is “highly likely” that Jürgen Conings, the former army soldier with extremist views who went missing in mid-May for around one month, committed suicide shortly after his disappearance.

Tokyo Paralympic Games are declared open by Emperor Naruhito: Emperor Naruhito of Japan declared the 16th edition of the Paralympics officially open at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

Investigation launched into shooting of Belgian man at Kabul airport: An investigation has been launched by the Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry into the shooting of a Belgian national at Kabul airport on Friday.

Belgian scientist studies climate change aboard floating laboratory: A project led by 24-year-old Alexander Vanhaelen from Belgium is investigating changes to marine life as a result of climate change, with the research conducted aboard a floating laboratory in the form of the vessel St. Helena.

