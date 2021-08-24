‘Tip of the iceberg’: half of Brussels infections due to returning travellers

“The positivity rate among travellers is increasing and is higher than the average positivity rate for Brussels,” they added.
According to the data, Morocco seems to be the lead country, as more than one-tenth (11.3%) of the 4,900 returning holidaymakers from there tested positive.
Additionally, the Cocom and Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron continued to stress the importance of checks on people’s Passenger Location Form (PLF), and are also reintroducing tests for travellers who arrive back in Brussels on day 1 and day 7 after their holidays.
They also note that not everyone completes their PLF, and that only 88% of returning travellers who have to get tested actually do so.
Additionally, 25 extra field agents are being recruited to check the tracing in the field again.
People who return from a red zone and have not received a code for a test can now register for free until 15 September to get tested in one of the Brussels test centres.