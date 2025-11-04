Man in mortal danger after altercation with teens near Brussels

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured on Sunday evening at Mechelen station following an altercation with a group of youths, local police from the Rivierenland zone reported on Tuesday.

Four teenagers, aged between 14 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The exact circumstances and the cause of the confrontation are still under investigation.

The victim suffered multiple blows, including to the head, and is currently in critical condition.

The arrested teenagers are expected to appear before a youth judge soon.

