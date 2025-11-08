Cloudy but dry Saturday afternoon expected

Credit: Belga

Saturday afternoon will bring more clouds from the west, although the weather is expected to remain mostly dry, with temperatures between 11°C and 15°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

In the evening and night, conditions will become increasingly overcast except in western areas, with a chance of light precipitation in some places. Minimum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C.

On Sunday, low clouds are expected to dominate initially, and visibility may be reduced in the higher regions of the Ardennes. Western areas might see clear spells in the morning, which will gradually extend to central and eastern Belgium. While most locations should remain dry, some light drizzle could occur. Temperatures will range from 9°C in the High Fens to 14°C in the far west, with a light to moderate south-westerly to westerly wind.

Monday morning may start with clear skies, but low clouds and possible mist are likely south of the Samber and Meuse rivers, particularly in the Ardennes. Clouds will increase during the day, starting from the coast, with rain spreading across western Belgium by the afternoon. Other regions are expected to remain largely dry until the evening, when rainfall will become widespread, lasting temporarily into the night. Highs are forecasted between 7°C and 12°C, accompanied by a moderate south-southeasterly wind.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, with clear spells in the morning, although higher areas such as the Ardennes might experience low clouds and possible mist. By afternoon, skies will turn cloudier across most areas, although western and northwestern Belgium could see more sunshine. Temperatures will range from 8°C in the High Fens to 12–13°C in lower and central areas of the country, with a moderate south wind.

Related News