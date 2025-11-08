Historic former factory site in Tournai to be revitalised

Scheldt River. Credit: Angela Dansby / The Brussels Times

The redevelopment of the former Atelier Louis Carton in Tournai is set to transform the site into a cutting-edge economic hub focused on circular economy initiatives by 2029.

Spread across 13,000 m², the historic site of the Ateliers Louis Carton, which once produced large-scale rotary equipment for heavy industry before closing in 2016, will be repurposed into the MC2 Cleantech Park. The revitalised area will include shared workshops, innovation centres, and modular halls designed to support startups and small businesses developing projects focused on mineral material circularity and new materials.

Ideta, the intermunicipal agency overseeing the project, launched a call for tenders last October to select engineering firms for structural and specialised technical studies required for the rehabilitation of the site’s industrial buildings.

Efforts to rebuild will prioritise sustainability, including the reuse of structural elements such as concrete foundations, metal frameworks, and a wall that runs alongside the Escaut. Key industrial features like cranes, beams, rails, and other remnants of the site’s legacy will also be preserved and integrated.

Under the existing building volumes, two new infrastructures will be added: T1, a centre dedicated to research and innovation featuring laboratories, offices, and training spaces; and T2, consisting of shared workshops and relay halls. These units will be connected by pedestrian walkways to create seamless integration between activities.

Modular construction will ensure the site can adapt to new demands. While respecting the existing structures’ dimensions, Ideta aims to harmonise the relationship between old industrial architecture and new, minimalist spaces.

Urban gardens and public spaces will be placed around the site, highlighting its industrial heritage. Accessibility will be enhanced with cycle and pedestrian pathways connected to the nearby station via the Escaut’s RAVeL route, along with bike storage facilities. Car parking and electric vehicle and bike charging stations will also be available.

Environmental sustainability is a priority. Polluted soil will be treated at specialised centres, while unrecyclable materials will be disposed of responsibly. Measures such as separate drainage systems for wastewater and rainwater, landscape improvements around the Rieu de Barges, and rainwater collection will bolster the site’s capacity to handle flooding.

Solar panels installed on the rooftops will provide renewable energy to the site, aligning with Ideta’s goal of banning fossil fuel use in its operations.

