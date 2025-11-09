Chemical workers threaten with strikes and protests

Belgium's economy is mainly exposed to the US through pharmaceutical and chemical products. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

On 14 November, workers in the chemical sector will hold a national demonstration at the gates of Pfizer and Novartis in Puurs.

The unions announced their action plan in a shared press release on Sunday. They warn that if the employers’ federation continues to ignore their demands, a sector-wide strike will follow on 5 December.

Negotiations in the chemical sector have reached an impasse. Employers reject workers’ calls for a pay rise, recognition of arduous jobs at the end of careers, and substantive improvements to working conditions.

The unions say they have received a mandate from workers for wide-ranging actions. The national demonstrations on 14 November at Pfizer and Novartis, and on 21 November at TotalEnergies in Feluy, will be supported by union members from across the country.

The unions also anticipate strong participation from chemical workers in the general interprofessional strike scheduled for 26 November. Union militants will organise picket lines at companies within the sector, according to Koen De Kinder of ACVBIE.

The action plan culminates in a sectoral strike day on 5 December. Union leaders say they are determined to ensure chemical workers’ voices are heard.

Related News