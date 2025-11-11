Garage damaged following an explosion in Antwerp

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

An explosion occurred on Houthulststraat in the Antwerp district of Merksem at approximately 5:30am on Tuesday, according to Antwerp police.

The explosion caused minor damage to a garage belonging to a house. No injuries were reported.

Police immediately searched the surrounding area following the incident, but the initial investigation yielded no results.

Experts from the federal judicial police lab and bomb disposal unit Dovo were called to the scene.

A safety zone has been established, and authorities are reviewing nearby security camera footage to assist in the investigation.

It remains uncertain whether the incident is connected to the drug trade, and further inquiries are underway.

