Mild Saturday ahead before cooler, wetter weather returns on Sunday

Rain will leave the country via the east on Saturday morning, followed by a temporary period of dry weather and some sunny spells, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

In the afternoon, new showers or rain are expected to move in from the French border. Temperatures will remain mild, ranging between 11 °C and 16 °C.

Overnight from Saturday to Sunday, the sky will stay heavily overcast with rain or showers spreading from the south and southwest. Foggy conditions are likely, especially south of the Sambre and Meuse rivers, with temperatures dropping to between 8 °C and 11 °C.

Sunday is forecast to remain mostly cloudy with intermittent light rain. Reduced visibility due to mist may linger in areas south of the Sambre and Meuse in the morning. It will feel cooler, with highs ranging from 9 °C near the Dutch border to 12 °C in the far south.

Monday will bring a mix of clouds, some showers, and possibly sleet over the high ground in the Ardennes. Clearing skies may develop in the afternoon, especially in the central part of the country. Temperatures will continue to drop, with maximums reaching only 3 to 4 °C in the High Fens and 9 to 10 °C along the coast.

