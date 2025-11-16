Artisans offer over 800 workshops this Sunday for Craftsmen's Day

Over 800 artisans are opening their workshops across Belgium this Sunday as part of the 19th Artisan Day.

Craftspeople, including upholsterers, ceramicists, wool spinners, and chocolatiers, will showcase their trades to visitors nationwide.

Minister for Independents and SMEs, Eléonore Simonet, described the event as a celebration of creativity and passion. She highlighted its role in inspiring younger generations, preserving craftsmanship, and boosting the local economy.

In Belgium, 2,800 artisans hold official recognition of their status through the “Certified Craftsmanship” logo. To find the participating artisans, visit journeedelartisan.be/fr.

