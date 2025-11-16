Sunday 16 November 2025
Flemish broadcaster is working on sequel of successful series about abuse in church

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
The logo of Flemsih public television VRT at the headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The broadcaster VRT is developing a follow-up documentary to its series "Godvergeten", a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The original series, aired in September 2023, explored years of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. It sparked significant societal debate and prompted the creation of a parliamentary inquiry.

According to a statement from VRT, much has happened in society regarding church-related abuse over the past two-and-a-half years. The broadcaster’s editorial team has closely monitored these developments and is now working on a standalone documentary to examine the outcomes during this period.

This new production will not be a multi-episode sequel to ‘Godvergeten’; instead, it will be a single-episode documentary focusing on the aftermath of the series.

Details about the documentary’s content have not yet been disclosed, and its broadcast date remains unknown.

