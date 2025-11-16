Flemish broadcaster is working on sequel of successful series about abuse in church

The logo of Flemsih public television VRT at the headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The broadcaster VRT is developing a follow-up documentary to its series "Godvergeten", a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The original series, aired in September 2023, explored years of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. It sparked significant societal debate and prompted the creation of a parliamentary inquiry.

According to a statement from VRT, much has happened in society regarding church-related abuse over the past two-and-a-half years. The broadcaster’s editorial team has closely monitored these developments and is now working on a standalone documentary to examine the outcomes during this period.

This new production will not be a multi-episode sequel to ‘Godvergeten’; instead, it will be a single-episode documentary focusing on the aftermath of the series.

Details about the documentary’s content have not yet been disclosed, and its broadcast date remains unknown.

Related News