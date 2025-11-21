Three-day strike: Half of Eurostar trains between Brussels and Paris cancelled

Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

International Eurostar trains will be affected by the three-day strike by Belgian unions next week: half of the trains between Brussels and Paris will not run, and neither will a quarter of the trains between Amsterdam and London.

The three-day strike in Belgium on Monday 24, Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November will affect rail infrastructure management and have an impact on Eurostar international trains, Céline Ronquetti, spokesperson for the company, confirmed to The Brussels Times.

"This strike action in Belgium will not affect train services between London and Paris," she added. All trains between Brussels, Lille and London are also expected to operate on all three strike days.

However, only half of the trains between Brussels and Paris are expected to run, and only 20% of trains between Brussels, Liège and Germany. Between Brussels and Amsterdam, three-quarters of trains are expected to run. The same is true for trains between Amsterdam and London.

"Customers affected by train cancellations have been notified individually," the spokesperson added. They have the option to change their booking on the affected routes and choose a new travel date at no additional cost.

"We understand that these changes may cause inconvenience and apologise for any disruption caused," she added.

Details for each train are available on eurostar.com.

