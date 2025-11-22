Trade unions announce Wednesday strike

Illustration picture shows the official start of the winter sales, Wednesday 03 January 2024 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Trade unions representing the retail sector have issued a strike notice amid rising tensions over working conditions.

The notice comes ahead of the general strike planned for Wednesday, 26 November. A negotiation meeting between union representatives and employers is scheduled for 2 December, with the strike notice set to expire two days later.

Union leaders (Setca, CNE, and CGSLB) warned that without solutions by the meeting, the festive season could face disruptions in the retail sector.

The unions plan to present an ambitious list of demands during negotiations. Key concerns include proposals to annualise working hours, allow night shifts, and open stores on Sundays.

They are also calling for uniformity in the management of collective labour agreements across different stores and chains.

Union representatives have criticised some employers for failing to comply with legal standards and others for turning a blind eye to practices that foster deregulated competition and the increasing prevalence of precarious contracts. This, they say, makes it challenging to secure improvements for workers.

