Leuven police catch drunk driver 'not knowing where he was'

Credit: Belga/ Benoit Doppagne

The Leuven police caught multiple drunk drivers over the weekend, including one so intoxicated he did not know where he was.

On Saturday night, around 4:00, a 38-year-old man from Zaventem lost control of his vehicle while driving under the influence. He crashed into traffic lights on the Tervuursevest after turning off the Koning Boudewijnlaan.

The police stated the man was unaware that he was in Leuven at the time. He failed an alcohol test but tested negative for drugs. His driving licence was confiscated for 15 days, and he was taken to a cell to sober up. His car was towed away, and technicians were called to repair the damaged traffic lights.

Earlier that night, just after midnight, a 50-year-old driver from Lubbeek was stopped on the Diestsesteenweg for accelerating aggressively. He also tested positive for alcohol and had his licence taken away for 15 days.

Shortly before this incident, a 38-year-old man from Kessel-Lo was found drunk behind the wheel on the Rondestraat. A witness had called the police after spotting him vomiting onto the street while sitting in his car with the door open. When officers arrived, he tried to drive off and was found to be drunk, without a driving licence or valid insurance.

In another case on Friday night, a man in his twenties from Seraing had his licence revoked after testing positive for alcohol. He was stopped by police on the Diestsevest when officers noticed four passengers in his car, with one sitting on another’s lap in the back seat.

