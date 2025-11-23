CD&V calls for European action against non-compliant products

Illustration picture shows controled packages during a press moment of the FPS Economy in collaboration with Customs, on a stronger framework for toy safety, at Liege airport, Tuesday 05 December 2023. Toy safety is a priority for the federal and European governments. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

CD&V has called for powerful IT tools and joint European control measures to tackle the influx of non-compliant products from foreign e-commerce platforms such as Shein and Temu.

According to data requested by Flemish CD&V faction leader Peter Van Rompuy, Belgium’s Federal Public Service Economy has been providing fewer advisories to customs in recent years regarding imported goods suspected of violations.

In 2020, 1,559 cases were analysed, but this number declined to just 650 cases in 2024. Of the goods examined, 93% received a negative assessment, indicating they failed to meet European standards.

Van Rompuy criticised the authorities’ apparent resignation in dealing with the overwhelming volume of imports, pointing out that nearly nine out of ten checked products do not comply with regulations.

The CD&V leader argued that a robust, unified European strategy is essential to address these challenges effectively. He emphasised the need for advanced IT systems and coordinated inspection efforts across member states.

Van Rompuy also noted that planned European import levies on small packages, set to take effect in 2026, could help curb the influx of poor-quality goods.

He stressed the importance of ensuring fair competition, highlighting how domestic companies adhere to strict quality and safety laws, while foreign players undermine market standards with subpar products.

