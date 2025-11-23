13 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning in Brussels

13 people were hospitalised on Sunday afternoon following carbon monoxide poisoning in a duplex home on Koekelberglaan, Sint-Agatha-Berchem, Brussels, with three of them in serious condition, according to the Brussels fire brigade.

Emergency responders evacuated the building immediately after their CO detectors were triggered upon arrival. The affected individuals were transferred to various hospitals in the region.

Among the three in critical condition are a young child and a pregnant woman, who were taken to the Military Hospital for treatment after suffering severe intoxication.

The fire brigade stated that the poisoning stemmed from a faulty burner in the building’s heating system located in the basement. Energy provider Sibelga has sealed the site and cut off the gas supply as a precaution.

“Carbon monoxide is a silent but deadly danger,” warned Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the fire brigade. “Proper maintenance of installations, adequate ventilation, and CO detectors can prevent almost all incidents.”

