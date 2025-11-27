Belgians called to be cautious amid new bird flu outbreak

Credit: Belga/David Pintens

Eight outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed at poultry farms in Belgium, along with one at a hobby breeder.

The disease has also been detected more frequently in wild birds over recent weeks. Officials warn that while bird flu is not currently dangerous to humans, it could pose a risk if the virus mutates.

The Department of Health urges people to report sightings of sick or dead birds through the flu hotline on 0800/99 777 or at a bird rescue centre. Direct contact with affected birds should be avoided unless wearing gloves and a face mask.

Bird flu spreads more commonly during winter, likely due to migrating birds bringing the virus. Measures should also be taken to keep pets away from sick or dead birds to prevent transmission.

The virus is an infectious disease that can cause severe illness and death in birds. In rare instances, humans may become infected, typically through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected bird.

Symptoms in humans can include fever, sore throat, cough, eye inflammation, diarrhoea, or vomiting. In severe cases, neurological issues may arise.

If you experience any of these symptoms following contact with a sick or dead bird, contact your doctor immediately and inform them of the exposure.

