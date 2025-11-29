Medics intervene with shooting victim in Molenbeek

Brussels West logo on a police car. Credit: Belga

A person was shot and injured on Friday around 21:00 at Place du Triangle, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Brussels, according to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Emergency services, including a mobile medical team and an ambulance, were dispatched to the scene to assist the victim. The condition of the injured person remains unknown, and their identity has not been disclosed. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the victim is male or female.

The public prosecutor has been informed, and further details about the incident are expected from police on Saturday. No additional information has been provided at this stage.

