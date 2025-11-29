Head of baby Jesus stolen from Grand Place nativity scene

The official inauguration of the Christmas tree and nativity scene at the Grand Place, Friday 28 November 2025. Credit: Max Lohest/Belga

The head of the figurine of the baby Jesus in the nativity scene at the Grand Place has been stolen, the spokesperson for the mayor of Brussels confirmed to RTBF on Saturday morning.

According to initial findings, the figurine was decapitated by an unknown perpetrator, who made off with the head but left the body in place.

"I can confirm it was the ball of cloth that served as the head of the baby Jesus that was stolen," stated spokesperson Victor Kanyanzira. "We are in the process of replacing it."

The theft comes amid controversy surrounding the nativity scene in the Grand Place. For several days, the nativity scene has been the subject of criticism on social media, with members of the public and public and political figures criticising the City of Brussels for a display deemed too simplistic or too "folksy" for such an iconic location.

The City of Brussels and the Church had, however, jointly approved the new style, which had received the endorsement of the dean of the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula.

Previous attacks on the nativity scene

The Brussels nativity scene has been targeted before. In 2017, the entire figurine of the baby Jesus disappeared. It was never recovered. In 2014, the head of the Christ Child was removed by activists during a political protest. In 2015, three people aged 20, 21, and 24 vandalised the nativity scene overnight.

They stole the doll representing Jesus , damaged fir trees, removed roof tiles, and broke part of the roof structure. The perpetrators were acquitted, and the public prosecutor's office billed them for the restoration costs.

The nativity scene, officially unveiled on Friday, will remain on display in the Grand-Place until January 4, alongside the Christmas tree.

Related News