French far-right party leader Bardella gets egg on his head

Rassemblement National chairman Jordan Bardella pictured during the book presentation of 'Ce que je cherche' by President of the French Rassemblement National party Bardella, Wednesday 13 November 2024 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The chairman of France’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party was struck with an egg during a book signing in Moissac, 70 kilometres north of Toulouse, on Saturday.

A 74-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, the Montauban prosecutor’s office confirmed to AFP.

The man reportedly queued for the event before approaching Jordan Bardella and smashing an egg against his head. Security intervened immediately, and Bardella was unharmed.

The book signing for his publication, ‘Ce que veulent les Français’, resumed shortly after, according to a party official. On Saturday evening, Bardella condemned the incident, attributing it to “far-left violence, intolerance, and sheer stupidity” in a post on X.

Earlier in the week, Bardella was targeted with flour during a visit to an agricultural fair in Vesoul, eastern France. On that occasion, a 17-year-old student was detained but released the following day.

Rassemblement National, led previously by Marine Le Pen, is the leading party in France according to recent polls and is known for its staunch anti-immigration stance.

Related News