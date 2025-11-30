Brussels couple hospitalised for monoxide poisoning after barbecuing inside their home

Image of emergency service vehicles. Credit: Belga

A couple was hospitalised on Sunday morning after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment on Rue Vanderdussen, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, according to Brussels firefighters.

Emergency services were called at around 8:15 when the two occupants suddenly felt unwell. Upon arrival, rescue teams’ carbon monoxide detectors immediately indicated high levels of the gas in the flat, confirmed Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.

The couple received initial medical care on site before being transported to the military hospital for further treatment. The woman was found to have more severe poisoning than her partner, with hyperbaric oxygen therapy considered for at least one of them.

Initial investigations suggested the poisoning was caused by using a barbecue indoors, specifically in the living room. This led to a rapid build-up of carbon monoxide, an odourless, colourless, and potentially fatal gas.

Fire services stressed that barbecuing inside houses is strongly discouraged and warned against using petroleum or kerosene heaters that are not properly connected to a chimney or external ventilation system. Such devices pose a significant risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.

They also urged residents to install carbon monoxide detectors at home to prevent accidents of this nature.

