Family taken to hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

Six people from a family in the Antwerp district of Ekeren were hospitalised due to carbon monoxide poisoning, though none are in a life-threatening condition.

Emergency services were alerted after two children from the family became unwell.

The father quickly realised the danger and evacuated the house.

Firefighters detected dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

The carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected to have been caused by a fault in the heating system. Authorities have sealed the system until it is thoroughly repaired.

