New Dubai-style chocolate bars withdrawn from sale

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca) has announced the withdrawal of Verleye brand Dubai-style chocolate bars due to the potential presence of metallic particles in an ingredient used.

The issue stems from a crispy paste called “kadaïf” used in the affected products, and not from the chocolate manufacturing process.

The recall applies to “milk pistachio-kadaïf” bars with a best-before date of 31 August 2026. These bars may carry batch numbers 050225, 051525, 055225, 060625, and 062425. They were sold between 1 August and 1 December.

Other pistachio-kadaïf style Dubai products produced by Verleye are also affected but were sold exclusively at the brand’s factory shop in Turnhout.

Last week, Afsca recalled similar items by Biscuiterie de Thorembais and brands Carré Noir, Atelier Rosa, Van Dender Chocolate, as well as the Dubai ice bar by Nicoli.

