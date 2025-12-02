Dutch owners of Jumbo supermarket to fully acquire Hema

Illustration picture shows the logo of Hema on a shop in Brussels city centre neighbourhood, Saturday 18 February 2023. Credit: Belga

The Dutch Van Eerd family, owners of supermarket chain Jumbo, will fully acquire retail chain Hema after buying the remaining 50% stake from investment firm Parcom.

The Van Eerd family already owned half of Hema’s shares and announced the purchase in a statement on Tuesday.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Approval from the Dutch competition authority and Hema’s works council is still required before the deal is finalised.

While Jumbo and Hema will remain independent brands, the Van Eerd family believes the two companies can mutually strengthen each other.

Hema, which employs over 17,000 people, plans to renovate its stores and open 15 new locations, including sites in Belgium and France.

