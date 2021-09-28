   
Belgium in Brief: When Stores Run Out
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: When Stores Run Out...
‘Lowest number’ of Walloon pupils studying Dutch at...
Diesel price hits record high in Belgium...
Commission wants minimum social standards for artists and...
Belgium to use single system for air traffic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 September 2021
    Belgium in Brief: When Stores Run Out
    ‘Lowest number’ of Walloon pupils studying Dutch at school
    Diesel price hits record high in Belgium
    Commission wants minimum social standards for artists and cultural workers, including streamers
    Belgium to use single system for air traffic control
    Oxfam: Belgian biofuel policy violates human rights in Peru
    Foreign Affairs Committee stresses importance of the Arctic for Europe
    Pfizer starts testing anti-Covid pill for reduced infection risk
    More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital
    Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates quickly, says Jambon
    Job offer banning the wearing of headscarves suspended in Brussels
    Empty shelves: Carrefour Belgium confirms supply difficulties
    Still no reform: A summer of broken promises for Uber drivers
    Cycling World Championships: A Flemish thriller but Belgium disappointed
    Brussels to implement Covid Safe Ticket ‘by 15 October at the latest’
    Children ‘disproportionately affected’ by climate change
    Government looks to fix ‘increased tension’ between youth and police
    Belgian minister condemns the spread of ‘American wokeness’
    Dispute over license plates derails EU-facilitated dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia
    Belgium has 4th most Michelin-starred restaurants per person in the world
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: When Stores Run Out

    Tuesday, 28 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Stores running out of things you expect them to have – be it petrol or pies – is always quite disconcerting.

    The reasons and the severity of shortages can vary substantially. Supply issues, a strike, a once in a lifetime decision with far-reaching ramifications – whatever the underlying cause, we are all touched by the effects on the ground.

    The empty shelf. 

    These problems are – more often than not – temporary in nature, but that’s not to say we shouldn’t be concerned.  There is probably no need to stockpile toilet paper to last you a decade but you can forgive people for getting a little in their own heads when something isn’t there.

    As a consumer, there’s something jarring about being presented with a hole where your favourite product could be.

    Sure, you COULD buy brown bread, but you wanted white.

    That pasta sauce will probably work as well if you subbed out tomato for pepper. Ah, no peppers either… maybe time to buy a frozen pizza.

    So why am I talking about this? Well, because it’s in the news. Certain UK petrol stations are running out as quickly as they can supply, and Carrefour is struggling with strikes at logistics centres leading to supply difficulties (more below). And in many parts of the continent, the cracks are starting to show.

    How do you react when that thing you wanted is missing? And which key ingredient would lead you to abandon what you planned if it’s missing?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Brussels to implement Covid Safe Ticket ‘by 15 October at the latest’

    The expansion of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the Brussels-Capital Region will be delayed until 15 October at the latest, confirmed Minister-President Rudi Vervoort on Monday. Read More.

    2. Children ‘disproportionately affected’ by climate change

    Credit: Unicef/ Sokhin

    Research led by a Brussels university shows that children born today will be disproportionately affected by climate change. Read More

    3. Empty shelves: Carrefour Belgium confirms supply difficulties

    The supermarket chain said it was doing its utmost to limit the impact of the strike on its supplies and to keep its customers informed amid reports of empty shelves in some stores. Here’s more.

    4. Belgian minister condemns the spread of ‘American wokeness’

    Demir criticised those who “beat others with the woke-stick,” saying that people use the term to intimidate those who think differently from themselves in the pursuit of moral superiority. Read More.

    5. Oxfam: Belgian biofuel policy violates human rights in Peru

    The report, titled “Fueling human rights violations: Consequences of EU and Belgium’s biofuel policies in northern Peru,” focuses on Belgium’s investment in a sugarcane plantation in the north of Peru, from which it purchases biofuels. Read more.

    6. More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital

    The number of people currently in hospital as a result of the coronavirus has exceeded 700, whilst the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has once again increased. Read more.

    7. FAQ: The Belgian Covid Safe Ticket

    The Belgian Covid Safe Ticket is back in the news (and this newsletter) so here’s a quick refresher for those feeling a little out of the loop.