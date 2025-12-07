20 train passengers caught with drugs at Kortrijk station

Kortrijk municipality on a road sign, Tuesday 31 July 2018. Credit: Belga

Police in Kortrijk caught 20 train passengers with drugs and four carrying illegal weapons during a major operation targeting urban nuisance at the railway station.

The operation took place on Saturday around the Kortrijk station and involved checks on trains arriving from France and major cities within Belgium. Passengers were informed and then inspected after disembarking, while others present in the station area were also checked, according to local police.

In total, around 1,800 individuals were checked. The drugs found included cannabis, hashish, speed, cocaine, and flakka. Four people were found to be carrying prohibited weapons, and two trespassers were caught on the railway tracks.

The large-scale operation involved 40 personnel, including 27 police officers, along with railway police, French police, customs officials, the Immigration Department, Securail staff, and trainees from the West Flanders Police Academy. Four sniffer dogs supported the efforts.

The police described the operation as smooth and free of major incidents. They also emphasised that it provided a valuable learning experience for trainee inspectors and highlighted efficient collaboration between services, minimising disruption for passengers.

