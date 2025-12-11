Find out the new train services in Belgium starting Sunday

Brussels-Midi station during a national general strike on Wednesday, 13 February 2019, in Brussels. Credits: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

SNCB will have more train trips from Sunday, adding more late-evening services, reinforcing intercity routes at weekends and expanding the suburban network around Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent and Charleroi.

The changes will raise the overall rail offer by 2% in 2026, bringing total growth to 5% compared with 2023. The public service contract for 2023 to 2032 aims for a 10% increase.

Among the additions are extra S-trains on Friday and Saturday evenings departing from Brussels and Antwerp on the S1 line (Brussels to Antwerp) and the S2 line (Braine-le-Comte to Brussels to Leuven), with stops at multiple stations.

Inter-city services between major cities will also be strengthened at weekends. There will now be two trains per hour instead of one between Charleroi and Brussels, and between Liege and Brussels.

The new Liege to Brussels IC train will call at Brussels Airport, while Leuven will gain a third hourly IC service to and from the capital. Between Antwerp and Leuven, the IC train via Aarschot will now run at weekends as well.

Weekday improvements

Weekday adjustments are also planned around Brussels. The S4 between Aalst and Brussels-Luxembourg will run every 30 minutes, as will the S7 between Hal and Vilvoorde and the S3 between Denderleeuw and Geraardsbergen.

Travellers heading to Luxembourg will benefit from a new direct connection. The lines between Libramont, Arlon and Luxembourg will be coupled, creating a through service between Libramont, Habay, Arlon and Luxembourg city without a change at Arlon. This will also provide faster, direct access to Luxembourg for passengers from neufchâteau, Habay, Stockem and Viville.

Related News