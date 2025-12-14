Two killed in shooting at American Brown University, perpetrator is on the run

First responders with the Providence Fire Department maneuver an empty stretcher near engineering and physics departments and the site of a mass shooting, at Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on December 13, 2025. A gunman killed two people and critically wounded eight others in the afternoon of December 13. Credit: AFP

Two students were killed and nine others injured in a shooting on Brown University’s campus in Rhode Island, United States, on Saturday, local authorities announced.

Of the nine wounded, eight sustained serious injuries but are currently in stable condition, said Providence Mayor Brett Smiley at a press conference.

The suspect responsible for the shooting remains at large, prompting the deployment of more than 400 law enforcement officers. Eight hours after the attack, police confirmed the shooter was still on the run.

The incident occurred in the university’s engineering and physics building during students’ exams, according to Frank Doyle, a representative of Brown University.

A student named Katie Sun told the Brown Daily Herald that she had been studying in a neighbouring building when she heard gunshots. She said she dropped her belongings and ran to her dormitory.

“It was honestly quite terrifying. The shots sounded like they were coming from where the classrooms are,” she recounted.

The police released surveillance footage showing the suspected shooter leaving the building dressed in dark clothing. Witnesses described the suspect wearing “a grey camouflage mask,” Deputy Police Chief Tim O’Hara stated, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities have yet to locate the weapon used in the attack. Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse expressed his condolences on social media, lamenting, “My heart breaks for the students who were eagerly awaiting the holidays and now face another harrowing mass shooting.”

The Gun Violence Archive reports that this shooting is one of more than 300 mass shootings that have occurred in the United States so far this year. A mass shooting is defined as an incident involving four or more people injured or killed by gunfire.

President Donald Trump noted on his Truth Social platform that he had been briefed on the situation and confirmed that the FBI was assisting local authorities. Speaking upon his return to the White House after attending a college football game, Trump stated, “What a terrible event.” He added, “All we can do right now is pray for the victims.”

The United States has the highest rate of gun-related deaths among developed nations, with more firearms in circulation than citizens. Despite the persistent issue of gun violence, successive governments have struggled to curb shootings as many Americans remain deeply committed to their constitutional right to bear arms.

More than 16,000 people have been killed by firearms in 2024 to date, not including suicides, according to data from Gun Violence Archive. Mass shootings are a recurring issue in the U.S., affecting various aspects of daily life, including workplaces, churches, supermarkets, nightclubs, streets, and public transport.

School shootings, particularly those involving children, tend to leave a lasting impact on the nation’s collective memory. The deadliest school shooting in U.S. history occurred at Virginia Tech University in April 2007, when a mentally disturbed student killed 32 people before taking his own life.

