SNCB to strengthen its train services with Brussels getting most of expansion

A Belgian SNCB train runs near Brussels airport, in Brussels on August 26, 2025. Credit: AFP

The SNCB has increased its train services starting today, with more late-night trains, strengthened weekend connections, and an expanded suburban network around Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, and Charleroi.

Train services are set to grow by 2% in 2026, amounting to a total increase of 5% compared to 2023. The public service contract for 2023-2032 targets an overall growth of 10%.

More S-trains are now running on Friday and Saturday evenings from Brussels and Antwerp on the S1 (Brussels–Antwerp) and S2 (Braine-le-Comte–Brussels–Leuven) lines, making stops at various stations along the routes.

Weekend intercity (IC) services between major cities have been strengthened. The frequency of trains between Charleroi and Brussels, as well as Liège and Brussels, has doubled to two per hour.

A new Liège–Brussels train now includes a stop at Brussels Airport, and Leuven benefits from a third IC train per hour to and from Brussels. The Antwerp–Leuven IC via Aarschot also operates on weekends.

Changes have been introduced to weekday schedules around Brussels. The S4 train between Aalst and Brussels-Luxembourg now runs every 30 minutes, as does the S7 between Halle and Vilvoorde and the S3 between Denderleeuw and Geraardsbergen.

For journeys to Luxembourg, the L Libramont-Arlon and Arlon-Luxembourg routes have been merged. Passengers can now travel directly between Libramont, Habay, Arlon, and Luxembourg City without having to change trains in Arlon.

This update also ensures quicker, direct connections to Luxembourg for travellers from Neufchâteau, Habay, Stockem, and Viville.

