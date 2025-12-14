US police arrests suspect of recent Brown University shooting

This video grab from a CCTV footage released by the Providence Police Department shows the suspect in the Brown University shooting walking along a road near the campus in Providence on December 13, 2025. A gunman killed two people and wounded nine others on December 13, 2025 at Brown University, plunging the eastern US campus into lockdown. Credit: AFP

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting at Brown University in Providence, United States, which left at least two dead and nine injured, the city’s mayor announced on Sunday.

Mayor Brett Smiley revealed the arrest during a press conference, stating it took place on Sunday morning. Providence Police Colonel Oscar Perez, who was present at the briefing, confirmed that no additional suspects are currently being sought.

Mayor Smiley also announced that the lockdown measures at Brown University were being lifted immediately. The shooting occurred on Saturday on the campus of Brown University, one of the most prestigious institutions in the United States, according to local authorities.

All of the victims in the incident, which included two fatalities and nine injuries, were students. Brown University is located in Providence, Rhode Island, a state in the northeastern United States.

