Brussels receives €7.5 million for surveillance cameras

Illustration picture shows a police surveillance cameras. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Belgian government has allocated €25 million for the purchase and repair of police surveillance cameras, with €15 million divided equally between Brussels and Antwerp, the Interior Minister Bernard Quintin announced on Monday.

This funding increase, up from an initial €20 million, is part of the “Major Cities” plan aimed at strengthening the surveillance network.

Brussels will receive €7.5 million, including €3 million specifically for the Brussels-Capital Ixelles zone.

Antwerp will also receive €7.5 million. The area was identified as a key zone due to significant issues with organised crime and drug trafficking.

An additional €5 million will be distributed across Charleroi, Namur, Ghent, Liège, and Mons, with each city receiving €1 million.

The remaining €5 million will be allocated to other police zones nationwide, based on the actual number of operational personnel in each area.

Quintin (MR) emphasised the importance of enhancing security for all citizens across Belgium’s regions, while noting that Brussels requires a particularly strong network of cameras, as highlighted by Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil.

