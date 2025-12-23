Christmas lights, candles: How to avoid common festive fire hazards

Credit: Canva

As the holiday season is underway, the Brussels Fire Brigade is warning citizens to be cautious of common hazards that can lead to serious emergencies.

Although many embrace the Christmas traditions, dry Christmas trees and seasonal decorations are among the most common sources of house fires around this time of year.

To avoid this, the Fire Brigade recommends choosing a real tree with roots and watering it regularly.

Additionally, local firefighters urge citizens to keep Christmas trees away from curtains, radiators or stoves, to use LED lights, and to turn off Christmas lights before leaving the house or going to bed.

Similarly, while candles are an easy way to add a cosy atmosphere to the wintertime, it is advised to place candles in stable candle holders, ideally made of glass, to never leave a lit candle unattended or within reach of children, pets or flammable items.

However, the common holiday risks are not limited to decorations. The Fire Brigade noted that festive meals often involving fondue or Raclette can pose a fire risk.

It is recommended to use combustible paste or gel to prepare these sorts of meals, although using an electric version of the appliances is preferable. In addition, the cooking equipment should be placed on non-combustible surfaces.

Moreover, it is crucial to know how to respond if your festive meal sparks a small fire. “In case of flames, never use water: turn off the power, smother the flames with a lid or fire blanket, and call 112,” said Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson, Walter Derieuw.

In addition to the hazards to avoid, Derieuw reminded that the possession, sale or use of fireworks is prohibited in the Brussels-Capital Region, including on private property. “Only professional pyrotechnic displays, duly authorised, are permitted,” he said.

Finally, the Fire Brigade asks those in Brussels to be particularly aware of emergency teams during this time of year, as they tend to face higher pressure than normal, particularly during New Year's Eve.

Derieuw asked citizens to facilitate access for emergency vehicles, to respect emergency response teams when they intervene in a situation, and to avoid aggressive or obstructive behaviour.

"Our teams are heavily mobilised during the holidays. With a few simple actions and by respecting the rules, particularly the total ban on fireworks, we can contribute to a safer New Year's Eve," said the spokesperson.

