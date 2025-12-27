Flanders tightens rules for non-EU worker migrants

Credit: Belga

The list of professions eligible for accelerated economic migration from outside the European Union in Flanders will be shortened from 1 January 2026, announced Flemish Employment Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA).

Jobs such as bus or truck drivers, bakers, and butchers will be removed from the list. Employers seeking candidates for these roles will face additional administrative requirements when hiring workers from outside the EU.

Before recruiting individuals for these positions, employers must demonstrate that they have unsuccessfully sought candidates within the Belgian and European labour markets for at least nine weeks. Low-skilled roles will no longer qualify for accelerated economic migration procedures.

In contrast, certain professions, including diamond cutters and asbestos removal workers, will be added to the list. Simplified rules will also apply to economic migration for seasonal workers.

