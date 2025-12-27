Water prices to rise by 12.5% in Brussels Region

Credit: AFP / Belga

Vivaqua, the water supplier for the Brussels region, will raise its rates by 12.5% starting 1 January 2026, as confirmed by Brugel, the Brussels regulator overseeing water, gas, and electricity prices.

The price adjustment means that an average household consuming 62 cubic metres of water annually will face an increase of €41.50 per year, equating to roughly €1.70 per month per person.

Vivaqua has attributed the fee hike to a high rate of unpaid bills. Brugel points out that Vivaqua’s reported figure of 1.5% unpaid bills is underestimated, with actual losses closer to 4%.

Despite this increase, Brugel assures that it is an exceptional adjustment and will not be repeated in subsequent years.

