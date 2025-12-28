Residents of Namur neighbourhood left without water since Saturday morning

Namur. Credit: Belga

Residents of the Hastedon Plateau in Saint-Servais neighbourhood of Namur, have been without water since Saturday morning, according to the Walloon Water Company (SWDE).

An emergency repair is underway at the Saint-Marc reservoir, which supplies a major pipeline leading to Namur. While most areas connected to the system still have water, the Hastedon Plateau remains affected by the outage.

The key issue is reducing pressure downstream of the pipeline. Initial repairs carried out overnight from Saturday to Sunday failed to hold, prompting workers to resume repairs on Sunday afternoon. The SWDE expects the situation to be resolved by Sunday evening.

In the meantime, water distribution for affected residents has been organised in collaboration with the City of Namur.

The SWDE clarified that recent repairs to a pipeline along the Nouveau Chemin de Saint-Marc are unrelated to this current water interruption.

