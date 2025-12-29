Independent clothing shops see Christmas sales fall despite busy city centres

Credit: Belga

Independent clothing shops in Flanders and Brussels sold around 4% less during the Christmas period than last year, according to retail group Mode Unie.

City centres such as Antwerp and Ghent were packed over recent weekends, with police even closing streets because of the crowds. However, many visitors came mainly for the Christmas markets, food and atmosphere, not to buy clothes.

Mode Unie director Isolde Delanghe says mild winter weather played a big role: "With temperatures staying high well into December, shoppers delayed buying winter items like coats and jumpers."

Consumers are also spending more on experiences, hospitality and online shopping, and are being more careful with money due to global uncertainty.

Retailers also say customers are making fewer impulse purchases. Shoppers often come to the shopping street knowing exactly what they want and think longer before spending money.

Independent shop owners are now hoping to recover some losses during the winter sales, which start on 3 January. Colder weather has already increased interest in winter clothing, and most shops will begin sales with discounts of around 30%.

