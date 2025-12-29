Police save family from house fire in Wallonia

Illustrative image of a fire engine. Credit: Belga

A fire broke out on Monday in a house in Herseaux, Mouscron, leaving a family of five in need of new accommodation.

Emergency services were alerted at 3:45am to the blaze in Impasse des Trois Fermes, a narrow cul-de-sac off Chaussée des Ballons in Herseaux.

Fire crews from Mouscron, Tournai, and Évregnies responded with multiple vehicles, including water trucks, a ladder truck, and ambulances. The operation was led by Lieutenant Fabrice Hubaut.

Police officers from Mouscron arrived before the firefighters, finding the ground floor ablaze. A man had managed to escape on his own, but his wife and three children, aged 5 to 15, were trapped on the first floor near a window.

Using an improvised solution with an available ladder, the police ascended and rescued the family through the window. All four were taken to hospital for medical checks.

Despite the extensive efforts of emergency responders, the house was destroyed by the fire. Two dogs were also saved from the flames during the operation.

Mouscron Mayor Ann Cloet visited the scene overnight to coordinate temporary housing solutions for the displaced family.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

