Investigation launched after federal police assault rifle goes missing

A police officer in uniform. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

An FN Scar assault rifle belonging to the federal police has been missing for months, with a theft report filed earlier this year.

The federal police confirmed that a case of theft involving a Scar weapon used by the Security Directorate was recorded in March 2025, prompting an official investigation by the public prosecutor.

The Security Directorate is responsible for safeguarding embassies and certain critical infrastructures.

Internal sources suggest the weapon may have been stolen by an officer from the federal police barracks in Etterbeek.

However, other members of the police remain cautious, adding that the rifle could have been misplaced.

A lack of proper procedures is cited as a contributing factor, with reports indicating there were no reliable registers, numbering systems, or personal codes to track weapon usage.

