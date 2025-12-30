Eurostar warns customers not to travel due to 'major disruption' in Channel Tunnel

Illustration picture shows a Eurostar train. Credit: Jonas Roosens/Belga

Eurostar warned on Tuesday that its train services through the Channel Tunnel between London and the continent are severely disrupted due to several technical problems, and advised its customers to postpone their travel. The following statement has been posted on the company's website:

"Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date. "Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel. We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations. "Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the train status and timetables page." According to the BBC, passengers arriving at London St Pancras are being told that "all services have been cancelled for today", with staff advising passengers to rebook for another day.

AFP are reporting that all services have been suspended between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

Le Shuttle, which provides train services for people and their vehicles through the Channel Tunnel, says passengers should expect three hour delays if travelling from Calais to Folkestone. Those travelling in the opposite direction should expect longer delays.

This is a developing news story and we will bring you updates as they come in.

