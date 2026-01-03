Third Belgian victim to travel home after Swiss fire

Handout picture shows an ambulance and doctors pictured at Melsbroek military airport, Friday 02 January 2026. Belgium has taken in four patients following the fire in Crans-Montana ski resort. Credit: Handout La Defence via Belga

A third Belgian injured in the New Year’s Eve fire at a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, will be transferred to a hospital in Belgium on Saturday, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévôt.

Seven victims in total from the fire are being treated by specialised Belgian teams. Five are already hospitalised, while two others are expected to arrive on Saturday.

Among the two new arrivals, one holds dual Belgian and Swiss citizenship. The minister confirmed that three Belgians are now counted among the victims, including one who remains missing. He added that the Belgian authorities are in close contact with their Swiss counterparts and extended thoughts to the victims’ families.

The fire occurred at the “Constellation” bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort and claimed 40 lives, injuring 119 others. 50 seriously injured victims are being transported to specialised hospitals outside Switzerland, a process expected to be completed by Sunday evening.

On Friday, Valais canton police announced that 113 of the 119 injured individuals - hailing from Switzerland, France, Italy, Serbia, Belgium, and other countries - had been formally identified.

Details about the identities of the 40 fatalities have not been released. Authorities have opened ante-mortem files for the missing in collaboration with countries including Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Romania, Serbia, and Turkey.

