UZ Leuven: Recovery after ski resort fire to take 'months or years'

Credit: Belga / Luc Claessen

The recovery process for victims of the fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, may take months or even years, according to Dr Renata Haghedooren, an intensive care physician at UZ Leuven.

For patients with severe burns, doctors first assess whether a medically induced coma is necessary. This may be required to manage extreme pain or to prevent the body from going into shock.

“The skin is a crucial organ,” explained Dr Haghedooren. “It protects the body against bacteria, fungi, and viruses, and prevents moisture loss and dehydration. People who suffer burns over more than 20% of their body lose significant amounts of fluid, which can lead to shock.”

Shock can disrupt blood flow to organs and tissues. The first 24 to 48 hours after a serious burn injury are critical for administering fluids and stabilising the patient.

After the initial 48 hours, the depth of the burns is carefully assessed. “Wounds are treated daily, dressings are changed, and patients are given hygienic baths with water and disinfectants,” said Dr Haghedooren. “These measures are vital to prevent infections.”

The psychological effects of such incidents are also significant. A fire can dramatically and suddenly change a victim’s life, often leading to intense emotions. “Burn injuries can have lifelong repercussions,” said Dr Haghedooren. “Psychologists and social workers provide support, as the social framework during recovery is equally important.”

Once patients are discharged from the hospital, rehabilitation continues, often with the guidance of a physiotherapist. Exercise programmes help regain joint mobility impaired by deep burns. “Severely burnt skin makes bending and stretching joints difficult,” she noted. “Rehabilitation focuses on maintaining joint function to ensure post-trauma independence. Proper sun protection for healed skin and ongoing skin and scar monitoring are also crucial.”

UZ Leuven has so far received one victim from the Crans-Montana fire. The patient has arrived at the hospital, accompanied by family members. Due to privacy concerns, no details about the patient’s identity or injuries have been disclosed.

Related News