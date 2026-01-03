Switzerland: identifying victims and causes of fatal explosion

The incident happened in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Credit: WIkicommons

Investigators are working to identify victims and determine the cause of a New Year’s Eve fire that killed 40 people in a packed bar at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, with lit candles emerging as the likely cause.

Flowers, candles, and small toys have been placed near the site of the tragedy, the bar Le Constellation, where people continue to gather silently in remembrance.

A message reading, “Courage to all the families of victims, we’re thinking of Stefan, hoping he’s well, a hero,” was attached to a small fir tree near a makeshift memorial close to the bar.

Other cards bear messages such as, “We’re thinking of you” or “May they rest in peace.” Conversation in the area remains marked by sadness, shock, and confusion.

Authorities are prioritising the identification of the victims, which remains ongoing but is progressing.

On Friday, Valais cantonal police announced that 113 of the 119 injured individuals—comprising Swiss, French, Italian, Serbian, and Belgian nationals—had been identified. They are receiving treatment in hospitals across Switzerland and other countries, including France, Italy, Germany, and Belgium.

No details have been released regarding the identities of the 40 deceased. Ante-mortem files have been opened in cooperation with several countries, including Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Romania, Serbia, and Turkey.

Laetitia Brodard, a mother from Lausanne, shared her anguish as she continues searching for her 16-year-old son Arthur, who was celebrating New Year’s Eve at the bar with friends. The fire reportedly began in the venue’s basement around 1:30.

Arthur sent his mother a text at 00:03 saying, “Mum, happy New Year, I love you.” She responded at 00:06, writing, “I love you, my darling.” At 1:28, she found a short video he had shared with friends, showing him enjoying the celebration at their table.

Tributes and calls for solidarity are spreading across the region. Several memorial services are planned, including one scheduled for 18:00 on Saturday in Montana.

