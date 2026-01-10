Snowfall, rain and slippery conditions are overtaking Saturday

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The sky will be cloudy on Saturday with snow showers gradually easing from the north, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Dry weather is expected in most regions by the afternoon. Morning temperatures will drop to -5°C in High Fens, -2°C to -3°C in central areas, and reach +1°C along the coast. Inland, the wind will be moderate, shifting from the north to northwest, while coastal areas will experience fairly strong winds ranging between north and northeast.

Saturday evening and overnight, clear skies will develop from the northeast, though cloudy patches may persist in the western half of the country. Temperatures under clear skies are forecast to plummet to -10°C or lower in the south, -7°C in the north, and -3°C in the west.

A yellow rain alert will be in place nationwide on Saturday until midday. Additionally, a warning for slippery conditions will apply across all provinces except the coast. An orange alert for hazardous conditions will affect Liège, Hainaut, Namur, and Luxembourg provinces until late afternoon, while the rest of the country will be under a yellow alert until late morning.

